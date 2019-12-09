Expand / Collapse search
MotorTrend parent discontinuing 19 automotive magazines

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The car magazine rack at the convenience store is edging closer to extinction.

MotorTrend parent TEN Publishing is canceling 19 automotive magazine titles at the end of this year. Folio first reported that MotorTrend Group president and General Manager Alex Wellen sent a memo to staffers on Friday announcing the decision.

“While TEN Publishing will no longer print the following magazines, [MotorTrend Group] will continue to offer our audiences and advertisers digital coverage for these discontinued print titles online," Wellen wrote.

The magazines include Automobile, 4-Wheel & Off-Road and Car craft, while Motor Trend, Hot Rod and Four Wheeler will continue in print.

According to Folio, Wellen’s memo said the titles would continue in digital form. No layoffs related to the print cancellations have been announced, but Motor Trend Editor in Chief Ed Loh tweeted on Friday: “Floored by the grace and professionalism of all my colleagues today, both current and (newly) former. Will be sighing and thinking of many of you this weekend.”

The move comes after competing brand Autoweek switched to an all-digital model in November.

Here is the full list of the TEN Publishing magazines that won't be returning in 2020:

4-Wheel & Off-Road

Automobile

Car Craft

Chevy High Performance

Classic Trucks 

Diesel Power

Hot Rod Deluxe 

Jp

Lowrider

Mopar Muscle

Muscle Car Review

Muscle Mustangs & Fast Fords

Mustang Monthly

Street Rodder

Super Chevy 

Super Street

Truck Trend 

Truckin’

Vette

