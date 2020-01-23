This car brand logo is the most recognizable in America, survey says

Spoiler alert: Ford beats Ferrari, and not just in the Oscar-nominated film.

But Benz beats them both.

A survey conducted by the marketing products company Promotique by Vistaprint found that the most recognizable car brand logo in America is the Mercedes-Benz three-pointed star. The German automaker’s badge came in No. 12 on an overall list of companies -- topped by Apple, McDonald’s and Coca-Cola, SWNS reported.

A recent study by LyricFind also discovered that Mercedes-Benz is the most name-checked car company in song lyrics, with nearly 5,000 mentions to date.

Mercedes-Benz was followed by Ford’s blue oval in fourteenth, with Toyota, Nissan and BMW rounding out the top five car companies that made the list.

Honda’s stylized H was next, while Ferrari’s prancing horse finished a distant seventh, way down in 28th place between Levi's and Marvel.

Of the 2,000 respondents surveyed, 85 percent called themselves brand loyal and three-fourths said they’re more likely to remember one if they receive free merchandise from it.

So you might want to start printing those T-shirts and hats if you want to move up the list.

