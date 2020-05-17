The most powerful American convertibles ever

When you’re looking to feel the wind in your hair, there’s nothing like taking a convertible sports car for a spin, but can you get too much of this good thing?

American automakers never shy away from packing as much power as they can into their high performance coupes, and they don’t often dial it back when they pop their tops.

So hang on to your wigs and toupees and check out the most powerful production American convertibles of all time.

2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR 1 – 755 hp

The 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 is the most-powerful production car General Motors has ever made and the convertible sits at the top of this chart with its supercharged 6.2-liter V8 pumping out 755 hp.

2013-2014 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 – 662 hp

The 2020 GT500 has a ZR1-beating 760 hp, but it’s only available as a coupe … for now. That leaves the 2013-2013 GT500 second on the list, courtesy of its 662 hp 5.8-liter supercharged V8.

2015-2019 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 – 650 hp

It may not be as powerful as the ZR1, but the Corvette Z06 is no slouch. Its version of the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 is rated at 650 hp.

2017-2020 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 – 650 hp

Chevy’s burly muscle car borrows its engine from the Z06, but comes with back seats.

2008-2010 Dodge Viper - 600 hp

If Dodge made a convertible version of its Challenger there’s no doubt it would be at the top of this list with its 797 hp Hellcat Redeye supercharged V8, but it doesn’t, so Mopar fans will have to settle for the 2008-2010 Viper’s 600 hp 8.4-liter V10.