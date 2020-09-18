Michigan driver arrested after pulling 'Dukes of Hazzard' stunt over Detroit bridge

A Michigan man was arrested Wednesday night after apparently jumping a Detroit drawbridge in "Dukes of Hazzard" fashion, according to multiple reports.

The Allen Park driver, 26, was behind the wheel of a Dodge sedan when he accelerated and attempted to cross the Fort Street bascule bridge around 7 p.m. on Wednesday -- as it was rising.

“I looked, I said, ‘No he ain’t,’” drawbridge operator Andre Locke told Detroit's WDIV-TV. “Over he went, blew out all four of his tires, and then he crashed into the other gate."

Detroit police mentioned the incident as something from "Dukes of Hazzard" when dispatching the call, while Locke said it was more like the 1980s comedy "The Blues Brothers," according to the station.

Authorities said the driver managed to get to the other side successfully before he "allegedly damaged the safety gates" and his own tires, The Detroit News reported. He was uninjured following the jump and it's not clear why he attempted it.

The unidentified man was later arrested in southwest Detroit on suspicion of malicious destruction of property over $1,000, police said. He was taken to the Detroit Detention Center pending charges, according to the paper.

“The Dukes of Hazzard” television show, which ran from 1979 until 1985, took place in fictional Hazzard County, Ga.

The series told the adventures of two cousins, Luke and Bo Duke. Their vehicle, nicknamed the General Lee, was famously seen jumping over a police vehicle in the opening credits.