Mario Andretti poses as Mario Andretti in hilarious tweet

Ha, this guy thinks he's Mario Andretti! Oh, wait, it is Mario Andretti.

The racing legend tweeted a photo from Florida on Friday of him standing behind a headless display of a replica of the racing suit he wore when he won the Indy 500 in 1969.

It's part of a 50th anniversary celebration of the victory sponsored by Firestone, and is debuting in the tire company's fan zone at the Indycar Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

It'll be there for anyone to try out through the end of Sunday's race, but it's unlikely anyone else will fit the suit quite as well as he does.

