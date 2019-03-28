Manual transmissions are nearly extinct in midsize sedans, only one left

And then there was one. The Honda Accord is the last mainstream midsize sedan you can buy in the United States with a manual transmission.

Mazda has confirmed that the Mazda 6 will only be offered with automatics for 2019, as the model is positioned as more of a premium offering.

A spokesperson for the notoriously driver-friendly brand told Autoblog:

"At Mazda we are always listening to our fans, especially when it comes to what they are looking for from our vehicles. As we have moved the Mazda6 upscale with the launch of the Grand Touring Reserve and Signature models, we have seen less demand for a manual transmission option. We continue to support enthusiasts who enjoy driving with a manual transmission in the all-new 2019 Mazda3 Premium Hatchback model, and of course the ever iconic MX-5 Miata. We will continue to listen to our fans and if their desires should change in future we will respond accordingly."

Along with low sales, another reason many automakers have shifted away from stick-shifts is the proliferation of electronic driver aids, like automatic emergency brakes, which work better with automatics.

Honda, however, is one of the few brands that has combined the two.

