Last new Ford Falcon found in dealer's garage

It’s a rare bird.

Two years after Ford ended car production in Australia, the last new car left in stock has been sold.

It didn’t take so long because nobody wanted it, but because hardly anyone knew about it.

The Melbourne-area car dealer who had it was planning to keep the Falcon sedan as a memento and parked it in the back of a garage, despite the fact that the final cars were in hot demand and selling with big markups.

But when the dealership was sold last month, the new owners found it there among the inventory, News.com.au reports.

“For us it was like a barn find because we didn’t expect to find a Falcon still in stock,” said general manager Alexi Sakellaris.

It wasn’t the last Falcon made, just the last one left unsold.

And no run of the mill family car, either, but a Falcon XR8 Sprint powered by a 462 hp supercharged 5.0-liter V8, one of just 750 built.

But despite the fact that the first XR8 Sprint sold for $65,000, or $20,000 over list, the dealer let the last car go on Tuesday for around $50,000, complete with a 5-year warranty.

The next time you see it on sale, it likely won’t be such a deal.