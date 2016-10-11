Lamborghini to decide soon on SUV

Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann says the automaker will decide in coming months whether to join other luxury brands and expand into all-terrain sports utility vehicles.

Winkelmann said Wednesday that Lamborghini needs to consider the impact of higher SUV volumes on its facilities and where to invest its resources during an economic crisis.

Lamborghini, owned by German carmaker Volkswagen, presented a concept SUV, the Urus, in April with an eye on a 2017 launch. If it went ahead, the carmaker expects to produce 3,000 SUVs a year, beyond the 2,000 super sports cars it already builds.

Winkelmann said the SUV's natural markets would be North America, the Middle East and Asia as well as Britain, Germany and Russia.

Lamborghini sales this year already have surpassed the 1,600 sold in 2011.