Indiana Ford Mustang driver survives getting stuck under tractor trailer

This is not how you want to drop the top.

An Indiana man is lucky to be alive after his car got stuck under a tractor-trailer and was dragged down an interstate on Sunday afternoon.

Indiana State Police said that Ryan R. Lawson’s car swerved under the trailer on I-69 outside Fort Worth, unbeknownst to the truck driver.

The Canadian man continued down the highway for a half-mile with the 1989 Ford Mustang GT convertible wedged under his vehicle before realizing what had happened and pulled over.

Photos show the Mustang had its roof torn off and was lodged under the trailer right to where Lawson’s head would have been. Miraculously, the 40-year-old was uninjured and able to get himself out of the vehicle. According to the official report, he refused medical treatment from emergency responders.

Police said that the accident was likely caused by a mechanical failure.

