Huge hoard of muscle cars uncovered in Iowa and heading for auction

Red Oak is a small Iowa town, but not too small to hide a massive collection of muscle cars.

The hundred or so vehicles were collected over the past 50 years by a man named Coyote Johnson.

The 65-year-old construction company owner has been buying them since he was 16 and building barns with his own hands to store them.

They’re filled with Plymouth Road Runners, Chevy Chevelles, Ford Mustangs and practically every kind of muscle car from the 1960s and 1970s you can think of.

There are also plenty of other cars and trucks, from a 1951 Ford Victoria Custom to a 1997 Pontiac Trans Am coupe and convertible.

There aren’t any million-dollar rarities, and plenty of them need work, but standouts include a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Sport Coupe with a 454 big-block V8

Johnson told the Des Moines Register that not too many people knew about his hoard until he announced a few months ago that he was going to auction off most of the collection at the behest of his girlfriend and daughter. Barn collection specialist VanDerBrink Auctions will be handling the sale at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds, where the cars are scheduled to cross the block on Sept. 14.

They won’t all be there. Johnson is holding on to a few, including several of the Road Runners, which he has a particular affection for. If you feel the same way, don’t worry, because he still has 11 listed for sale.

