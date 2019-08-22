Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

(VanDerBrink Auctions)

Collector Cars
Published

Huge hoard of muscle cars uncovered in Iowa and heading for auction

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 22Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 22

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 22 are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com

Red Oak is a small Iowa town, but not too small to hide a massive collection of muscle cars.

(VanDerBrink Auctions)

The hundred or so vehicles were collected over the past 50 years by a man named Coyote Johnson.

The 65-year-old construction company owner has been buying them since he was 16 and building barns with his own hands to store them.

(VanDerBrink Auctions)

They’re filled with Plymouth Road Runners, Chevy Chevelles, Ford Mustangs and practically every kind of muscle car from the 1960s and 1970s you can think of.

(VanDerBrink Auctions)

There are also plenty of other cars and trucks, from a 1951 Ford Victoria Custom to a 1997 Pontiac Trans Am coupe and convertible.

(VanDerBrink Auctions)

There aren’t any million-dollar rarities, and plenty of them need work, but standouts include a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Sport Coupe with a 454 big-block V8

(VanDerBrink Auctions)

Johnson told the Des Moines Register that not too many people knew about his hoard until he announced a few months ago that he was going to auction off most of  the collection at the behest of his girlfriend and daughter. Barn collection specialist VanDerBrink Auctions will be handling the sale at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds, where the cars are scheduled to cross the block on Sept. 14.

(VanDerBrink Auctions)

They won’t all be there. Johnson is holding on to a few, including several of the Road Runners, which he has a particular affection for. If you feel the same way, don’t worry, because he still has 11 listed for sale.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu