Hot mail? U.S. Postal Service launches Hot Wheels 50th anniversary stamps

They won’t get your mail there any faster, but they will do it in style.

The U.S. Postal Service has launched a commemorative series of Hot Wheels stamps to celebrate the iconic toy car brand’s 50th anniversary.

Rather than depicting just the original “Sweet 16” cars from 1968, the 10 Forever stamps are a collection of fantasy customs that have always been a Hot Wheels hallmark.

Among them are an update of one of those first cars called the Deora II, and a redesigned version of the legendary Larry Wood-designed Bone Shaker.

There’s also the dual-engine Twin Mill, the Rodger Dodger -- which features one of Hot Wheel’s iconic gigantic engines sticking out of the hood – and the 40th anniversary HW40.

Two sets of the stamps are being sold on a sheet for $10, and a collectable poster displaying the 10, each cancelled with a first day of issue postmark, is available for $15.95.