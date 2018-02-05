'Grid kids' to replace 'grid girls' at F1 races

Formula 1 will replace 'grid girls" with "grid kids" starting this season, as it continues to try to build a more family-friendly environment for the series.

The move comes just days after the series announced it would no longer be using so-called 'grid girls' to accompany drivers to their cars,. and perform other promotional tasks during race weekends, calling the practice "at odds with modern day societal norms."

Instead, race organizers will work with local motorsports clubs to recruit children to stand with the drivers before races, similar to what many soccer leagues do before games.

The latest initiative is joint venture by the FIA — motorsport's governing body — and F1's owners.

FIA President Jean Todt says "Grid Kids" gives "future champions of our sport the opportunity to stand alongside their heroes."

Sean Bratches, F1's managing director of commercial operations, adds: "What better way to inspire the next generation of Formula 1 heroes."

ARE YOU FOLLOWING FOX NEWS AUTOS ON FACEBOOK YET?

F1 is owned by Liberty Media, which is changing the way the sport is run since taking over from former commercial rights holder Bernie Ecclestone in January 2017.

The season starts on March 25 at the Australian Grand Prix.

The Associated Press contributed to to this report