8-year-old takes parents' car on 87 mph joyride on Germany's autobahn: reports

Pint-sized Grease Lightning.

An eight-year-old boy took his parents’ car on an 87 mph joyride down the German autobahn early Wednesday before pulling over, putting his hazards on and placing an orange cone behind the car when he began to feel unwell, reports said.

The child, who was used to driving go-karts and bumper cars, took his family’s Volkswagen Golf automatic from his home in the town of Soest in northwestern Germany and hit the open road, The Guardian reported.

He managed to get onto the autobahn, Germany’s federally controlled-access highway system, and travelled about five miles toward Dortmund at speeds as fast at 87 mph before pulling over when he reportedly began to feel unwell.

The child’s mother notified authorities that her son and the family car were missing from their home around 12:25 a.m. Wednesday local time, Deutsche Welle reported. The mother found her son about an hour later pulled off the side of the highway with his hazards on and a cone behind the car.

When asked by responding officers what inspired his after-dark spin, the eight-year-old said he “just wanted to drive a little bit.” Authorities said no one was harmed in the incident and no property was damaged.