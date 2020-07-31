Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Virtual Auto Show: Your HUMMER trucks

Classic SUVs still humming along

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Not everyone can get together these days, so Fox News is holding a series of virtual car shows where you can share and discuss your cool cars, trucks and motorcycles with the rest of the Fox News Autos audience.

They're still humming along.

Arnold Schwartzenegger had his H1 converted to electric drive.

Arnold Schwartzenegger had his H1 converted to electric drive. (BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

General Motors is taking the HUMMER brand into the future with the upcoming electric GMC HUMMER EV, but there are still plenty of classic models on the road.

FOX NEWS AUTOS INVESTIGATES: HAT IS THE GMC HUMMER EV'S "CRAB" MODE?

We've posted a few of our favorites submitted to this week's Fox News Virtual Auto Show below so you can chat about them in the comments. Don't forget to check out more of the submissions on Twitter and add your own:

(NOTE: This is an independent FoxNews.com online production based on a timely event and in no way a collaboration with General Motors.)

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos

