Fox News Autos wants to see YOUR cars and trucks

Races, auctions, shows and pretty much every social gathering for auto enthusiasts have been postponed indefinitely across the U.S. due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Fox News Autos has you covered.

We’re holding a series of virtual cruise nights where you can share and chat about your cool cars and trucks with the rest of the Fox News Autos audience.

Here’s how it works: Follow Fox News Autos on Twitter, DM a photo of your vehicle and tell us in 50 words or less what makes it special. Classics, customs, amazing finds … we’ll be looking for 10 standouts to feature on FoxNews.com for everyone to see and discuss.

Each event will be themed and we’re going to start things off with American Muscle, so let’s see it!