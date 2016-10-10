Ford to build limited run of 2015 model year Shelby GT350 Mustangs

When the all-new Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 goes on sale later this year, a few lucky buyers will be able to get their hands on an ultra-collectible 2015 model year example, which the Ford Motor Company is building to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the original Shelby GT350 launched back in 1965. Just 137 examples bearing a 2015 VIN will be built before production switches over to 2016 model year cars.

Of these 137 cars, 100 will be the Shelby GT350 and the remaining 37 cars will be the more hardcore Shelby GT350R. Why such an odd number for the GT350Rs? Because back in the 1960s, Shelby American founder Carroll Shelby insisted that two prototype versions of the original FIA-homologated GT350R be built along with 35 production examples. While most records show that only 34 production models received serial numbers from Shelby, Ford will now build 37 2015-spec GT350Rs in Carroll Shelby’s memory.

As for the 100 2015-spec GT350s, Ford has confirmed that half of these will be equipped with the car’s available Technology Package and the remaining half will get the Track Package. The tech package adds things like power-adjustable seats, an upgraded audio system, an 8.0-inch touchscreen display and dual-zone climate control. The track package, meanwhile, adds things like magnetic ride suspension, stiffer springs and additional coolers.

Full pricing and specs are yet to be announced but pricing for new GT350 is expected to start at about $53k and peak output from the car’s new 5.2-liter, flat-plane crank V-8 should be more than 520 horsepower.

“Fans of the Shelby brand are among the most passionate in the automotive industry,” Ford Performance marketing manager Henry Ford III said in a statement. “To honor the passion of our fans for Shelby GT350’s 50th anniversary, a limited run of GT350 models will be built in 2015—these cars will be highly coveted by both Mustang and Shelby enthusiasts alike.”

