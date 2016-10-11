Ford Suing Ferrari Over F150 Name

Ford Motor Co. has sued Ferrari in Detroit federal court, saying the sports car maker has violated its trademark over the pickup truck name F-150.

The suit is based on Ferrari's naming of its new Formula 1 racing car the "F150," and its creation of the website www.ferrarif150.com.

Dearborn-based Ford says in Wednesday's filing that its trademark is being harmed, and the suit asks a judge to block Ferrari from using the trademark in the U.S.

Ford also seeks unspecified damages from Ferrari.

A message seeking comment was left for Ferrari officials at the company's Modena, Italy headquarters through U.S. spokesman Matteo Sardi.

Ferrari's website says the "F150" marks the 150th anniversary of the unification of Italy.

