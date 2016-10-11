Ford Stops Production of Van In China for Gas Pedal Problem

Ford has halted production of commercial vehicles in China after learning that the gas pedals came from the supplier involved in the Toyota recall, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

There have been no reports of the acceleration problems that made Toyota issue its massive recall.

The production halt affects the full-size Transit Classic commercial vehicle Ford makes in China with one of its joint-venture partners, Jiangling Motors, according to Ford spokesman Said Deep.

