Ford thinks people will be making out and eating shrimp in the electric Mustang Mach-E

Ah, there’s nothing like young love … and cold shrimp.

Ford has a few ideas about the appeal of its upcoming electric Mustang Mach-E SUV that don’t involve driving range or charging times. The automaker has commissioned a survey that discovered three out of four people are more likely to date someone who drives an electric car, in part because it makes them seem “smart” and “conscientious.”

Ford thinks the findings fit with the Mustang’s history as a make-out machine, but you might want to bring some mouthwash along if you follow the company’s other social suggestion for the car.

It recently demonstrated how the waterproof and washable front trunk that takes the place of an internal combustion engine can be filled with ice and shrimp, or accommodate 1,000 buffalo wings for a party.

Perhaps it’s not as “emissions-free” as advertised.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP