Finland holds auction for Soviet cars abandoned by migrants
Finnish customs officials say over 100 mostly vintage Soviet cars abandoned by migrants crossing the Nordic country's border with Russia have been sold in a two-day auction that drew some 1,300 car aficionados to the Arctic.
Spokesman Sampo Vaisanen from the customs unit in Salla said Saturday the Finnish state netted some 19,000 euros ($21,000) for selling 129 cars.
Many were rusty Soviet-era Ladas and Volgas from the 1970s and 1980s.
The cars, sold mainly to collectors in prices ranging from one euro to a few hundred euros, were left by migrants earlier this year. Finland barred people from crossing the vehicles-only border point in Salla on bicycles for safety reasons.
The highest price in the auction was paid for a rare Volga 3010 model, which sold for 1,200 euros to the Salla Municipality "as a souvenir," county official Asko Viitanen told The Associated Press.