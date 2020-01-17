Expand / Collapse search
Fiat Chrysler and iPhone-maker Foxconn to team up on electric car in China

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The long-rumored “Apple Car” may or may not happen one day, but iPhone-maker Foxconn is looking to get into the automobile business soon.

Fiat Centoventi Concept

Fiat Centoventi Concept (Fiat)

The Chinese electronics giant is in talks with Fiat Chrysler to develop and build electric cars in China.

APPLE LAYS OFF 200 PEOPLE FROM ITS AUTONOMOUS CAR PROJECT

According to the parties, the plan would be for Foxconn to develop the electronic systems and manage the supply chain while Fiat Chrysler oversees vehicle manufacturing, Automotive News reported.

The Jeep Grand Commander is a three-row SUV built exclusively in China.

The Jeep Grand Commander is a three-row SUV built exclusively in China. (Jeep)

Fiat Chrysler currently builds several vehicles in China for regional sales, including the plug-in hybrid Jeep Grand Commander, through a joint venture with Chinese automaker GAC. Meanwhile, PSA Group, with which Fiat Chrysler is currently planning to merge, also manufactures Citroen and Peugeot models in the country.

Fiat Chrysler and Foxconn said they hope to work out a deal within six months and will initially focus on sales in China. There currently aren’t any plans to export vehicles to the United States, where Fiat Chrysler’s only all-electric model is the Mexican-made Fiat 500E, which is scheduled to be discontinued this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu