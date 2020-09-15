Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Racing
Published

FIA clears F1 champ Lewis Hamilton for Breonna Taylor T-shirt, will issue guidance

Hamilton was the first Black F1 champion and has won the title six times

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Kentucky AG: We are working diligently on Breonna Taylor’s investigationVideo

Kentucky AG: We are working diligently on Breonna Taylor’s investigation

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron calls out anarchists in his remarks at the RNC and provides updates on Breonna Taylor’s investigation on ‘America’s Newsroom

Formula One’s governing body, the FIA, has decided not to formally investigate driver Lewis Hamilton regarding a possible rule breach for wearing a T-Shirt that said “Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor” at Sunday’s Tuscan Grand Prix in Italy.

Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

The shirt referenced the March killing of Taylor by police gunfire in Louisville, Ky., when police raided her apartment using a “no-knock” warrant during a drug trafficking investigation that involved her ex-boyfriend. The shirt also had a photo of her on the back under the phrase "say her name."

Peter Fox/Getty Images

Peter Fox/Getty Images

The FIA, which oversees many of the world’s top auto racing series and has supported anti-racism demonstrations at its events, said it will issue new guidance to its members on the topic, Sky Sports reported.

According to the BBC, the FIA is a signatory of the Olympic Charter, which prohibits any "kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda” and had been considering if Hamilton’s action violated its own rule that states: "The FIA shall refrain from manifesting discrimination on account of race, skin color, gender, sexual orientation, ethnic or social origin, language, religion, philosophical or political opinion, family situation or disability in the course of its activities and from taking any action in this respect."

BUBBA WALLACE LEAVING RICHARD PETTY MOTORSPORTS

Six-time F1 champion Hamilton is the only Black driver in F1 and has previously worn Black Lives Matter shirts, while he and other drivers have displayed the End Racism message on their clothes and cars with the backing of F1, which started a #WeRaceAsOne pro-diversity campaign this year.

Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Hamilton’s Mercedes-AMG team also changed the color of its two cars from silver to black this season to help promote the cause.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos

Trending in Auto