Ferrari 458 MM Speciale is the latest supercar from the Special Projects division

Ferrari's Styling Center has finally taken the wraps off of its latest Special Projects car: the one-off 458 MM Speciale inspired in part by the 288 GTO of the 1980s and based on the 458 Speciale.

Like that now-classic GTO, the newest Special Projects car's A-pillar has been blacked out. Swathed in a unique Bianco Italia white paint, the Special Projects 458 MM Speciale also features the subtle tricolore of the Italian flag running from front to back.

A more aerodynamic body kit helps improve airflow and contains a special rear spoiler and new side scoops. Those bespoke side intakes allow additional engine bay cooling compared to a standard 458 Speciale, though it's not clear if this is due to any extra power over the standard 597-hp rating.

Destined for a customer in the United Kingdom

Yet it isn't just the aerodynamics-enhanced body that makes this 458 MM Speciale unique. Its body was crafted from aluminum, while its bumpers are composed of carbon fiber. Inside, the car's Cioccolato brown upholstery is accented with white stitching and that satin white theme is repeated once again on some of the control bezels.

Ferrari hasn't said just who the Special Projects car was built for, but it did say that the owner is a British enthusiast.

The 458 MM Speciale was actually spied about a month ago. At the time, however, we didn't know exactly what it was.

