Family restores late farmer's 76-year-old Chevrolet pickup

The season finale of "My Dream Car" is an adventure that takes us from endless acres of a cattle farm in Montana to the bright lights of Las Vegas.

A stark contrast – and quite the journey (16 hours by car) – so only a special truck and a special man could be worth the trip.

And I promise you that Cory Olsen’s dad, Jeff, fits the bill with a heart the size of Big Sky country.

His 1946 Chevy AK Series pickup has been in the family for generations. Jeff’s father, Cory’s grandfather, originally owned this automotive gem, which has been sitting in a shed on the family's cattle farm for decades, never really being seen or even talked about.

But that was only until Cory found it on the property and knew what he had to do for his dad, who learned to drive in it and always had fond memories of it.

Cory enlisted the help of Bill, our builder and Jeff’s good friend to restore a truck that’s 76 years old. This restoration is truly a sight to see.

It took a lot of work. The body was in good shape, but needed to be swapped onto a more modern Chevy S-10 chassis equipped with a 350 V8 in place of the original straight-six. It also received a new interior, wheels and two-tone paint job.

In the end, Jeff hit a jackpot way bigger than any other in Sin City.

