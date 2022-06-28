Expand / Collapse search
Family restores late farmer's 76-year-old Chevrolet pickup

Jeff Olsen learned to drive in his dad's 1946 Chevy AK Series truck

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff , Danielle Trotta | Fox News
Danielle Trotta is the host of FOX Business Network's "My Dream Car," which follows families surprising loved ones with restored classic cars

The season finale of "My Dream Car" is an adventure that takes us from endless acres of a cattle farm in Montana to the bright lights of Las Vegas.

A stark contrast – and quite the journey (16 hours by car) – so only a special truck and a special man could be worth the trip.

And I promise you that Cory Olsen’s dad, Jeff, fits the bill with a heart the size of Big Sky country. 

The Olsens' truck has been sitting idle on a farm for decades.

The Olsens' truck has been sitting idle on a farm for decades. (Fox News)

His 1946 Chevy AK Series pickup has been in the family for generations. Jeff’s father, Cory’s grandfather, originally owned this automotive gem, which has been sitting in a shed on the family's cattle farm for decades, never really being seen or even talked about.

The Chevy AK Series was structurally sound, but needed mechanical upgrades.

The Chevy AK Series was structurally sound, but needed mechanical upgrades. (Fox News)

But that was only until Cory found it on the property and knew what he had to do for his dad, who learned to drive in it and always had fond memories of it.

The interior was rotted out.

The interior was rotted out. (Fox News)

Cory enlisted the help of Bill, our builder and Jeff’s good friend to restore a truck that’s 76 years old. This restoration is truly a sight to see.

The truck also needed a new, more modern frame.

The truck also needed a new, more modern frame. (Fox News)

It took a lot of work. The body was in good shape, but needed to be swapped onto a more modern Chevy S-10 chassis equipped with a 350 V8 in place of the original straight-six. It also received a new interior, wheels and two-tone paint job.

Jeff Olsen's son Corey found a fun way to give him the truck.

Jeff Olsen's son Corey found a fun way to give him the truck. (Fox News)

In the end, Jeff hit a jackpot way bigger than any other in Sin City.

New episodes of "My Dream Car" premiere Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on FOX Business Network and can also be seen on Fox Nation.

This article was written by Fox News staff.