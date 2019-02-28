F1 champion Lewis Hamilton selling $57 million NYC apartment he never used

Lewis Hamilton wants to zoom on out of 443 Greenwich St.

The star Formula One race car driver has listed his sprawling 8,900-square-foot penthouse there for $57 million. Hamilton bought the unit for $43.99 million in 2017 and never lived there.

That eye-popping price — “out-of-whack with reality” — has raised eyebrows even within the star-studded building, sources say. Hamilton has bought another penthouse at 70 Vestry St., also in Tribeca, for around $40.7 million.

Famous residents include Meg Ryan, Rebel Wilson, Jake Gyllenhaal, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Bieland Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. The Weeknd and Bella Hadid rent a $60,000/month penthouse there, while Jennifer Lawrence rents out an apartment she owns.

Hamilton’s five-bedroom triplex, which includes six bathrooms and two half baths, features 3,400 square feet of outdoor space and a pool. It is anchored by a 20-foot great room, a chef’s kitchen outfitted with Christopher Peacock cabinetry, a library/den with a gas fireplace, an internal private elevator, and a top terrace level with glass walls.

The Real Deal, which first reported the listing, noted that Jet.com’s founder Marc Lore paid $43.8 million for his 443 Greenwich penthouse, which also featured a pool.

These in-unit pools are in addition to the shared indoor pool, which is just one of the former factory’s amenities — along with a gym, his and hers locker rooms, a hammam and a 5,000-square-foot rooftop terrace.

The Hamilton penthouse includes the sale of two parking spots; he owns another two. The building only has 15 spaces.

The listing broker, Mara Papasoff, of Brown Harris Stevens, declined to comment.

This story originally appeared in The New York Post