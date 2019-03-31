Elon Musk drops rap song eulogizing Harambe the gorilla

Erratic Tesla CEO Elon Musk just released a rap song paying tribute to a dead gorilla.

The SpaceX executive dropped the track titled “RIP Harambe” Saturday on SoundCloud under the music label “Emo G Records.”

Harambe was a Cincinnati Zoo gorilla killed in 2016 after a 3-year-old boy climbed into its enclosure.

“RIP Harambe, sipping on some Bombay, we on our way to heaven, Amen, Amen,” Musk appears to rap.

“RIP Harambe/ smoking on some strong hay/ in the gorilla zoo and we thinking about you,” he continues.

The song had been listened to over 300,000 times as of Sunday afternoon.

This story is originally from The New York Post