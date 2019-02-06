Electric Ford F-150 possibly caught on camera

The first electric Ford F-150 may have been spotted, but it’s still a couple of years away from showrooms.

Ford just confirmed in January that it is developing a battery-powered F-150, and a possible prototype for it has already been caught on camera at a Ford development center by an automotive spy photographer.

The truck has the current F-150 body and a tailpipe, but also a few telltales that indicate it is a very electrified vehicle. The biggest giveaway is an outlet in the front bumper with what appears to be a charging cable plugged into it. The cab, which is wrapped in a black and white camouflage pattern to hide its details, is also lifted a bit and has what could be a large battery pack stuffed underneath.

Ford is also working on a hybrid F-150 that can double as a generator that will offer take-off power for tools and gear, but the thick cable plugged into this one is connected to what looks like a charging station, so the electricity is probably going into it, not coming out.

Ford hasn’t said exactly when the electric F-150 will officially debut, but that likely won’t happen before an expected F-150 redesign in 2021. Tesla is the only other major automaker that has so far announced plans for an electric pickup, and CEO Elon Musk said he may reveal what it looks like as early as this summer, although production is doubtful to start before the new F-150s hit the road.

