Published

Driver on the run after crashing into home, having car impaled by pipe

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Call it an escape hatch-back.

(SWNS)

A driver in Northfield, U.K., is on the run after surviving crashing a car into a home and destroying its kitchen. The Ford Fiesta car broke through brick wall and had its windshield impaled by a pipe.

(SWNS)

No one in the home was injured, but a technical rescue team had to be brought in to shore up the structure with supports.

(SWNS)

The driver apparently had to climb through the cargo area of the subcompact hatchback to escape.

(SWNS)

Officials did not say if they had identified the culprit, or if the car was stolen, and have not responded to a request for comment from Fox News.

SWNS contributed to this report.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu