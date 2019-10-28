107,000 Diesel Ram pickups recalled due to fire risk

Ram is recalling over 107,000 diesel-powered Ram 1500 pickups in the U.S. after reports of several fires and four minor injuries related to the issue.

Ram parent company Fiat Chrysler said that microscopic cracks in the exhaust gas recirculation system used to reduce NOx emissions could allow coolant fluid to leak and increase the risk of fire. No accidents have been linked to the problem.

The issue doesn’t affect the latest-generation Ram 1500 that was introduced last year, on 2014-2019 trucks that were marketed in 2019 as the Ram 1500 Classic.

Fiat Chrysler said the injuries were sustained when owners were attempting to put out fires themselves. Recall notices will be sent out soon. In the meantime, the automaker recommends that owners keep an eye on their vehicle’s coolant levels and contact their dealer if it is consistently low.

Approximately 50,000 additional vehicles are being recalled in other markets.

