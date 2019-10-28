Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Ram
Published

107,000 Diesel Ram pickups recalled due to fire risk

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Fiat Chrysler recalling multiple Ram pick-up trucksVideo

Fiat Chrysler recalling multiple Ram pick-up trucks

Tailgate can open while trucks are being driven; Fox Biz Flash: 9/9.

Ram is recalling over 107,000 diesel-powered Ram 1500 pickups in the U.S. after reports of several fires and four minor injuries related to the issue.

(Ram)

Ram parent company Fiat Chrysler said that microscopic cracks in the exhaust gas recirculation system used to reduce NOx emissions could allow coolant fluid to leak and increase the risk of fire. No accidents have been linked to the problem.

The exhaust gas recirculation system is used to reduce NOx emissions.

The exhaust gas recirculation system is used to reduce NOx emissions. (Ram)

The issue doesn’t affect the latest-generation Ram 1500 that was introduced last year, on 2014-2019 trucks that were marketed in 2019 as the Ram 1500 Classic.

Fiat Chrysler said the injuries were sustained when owners were attempting to put out fires themselves. Recall notices will be sent out soon. In the meantime, the automaker recommends that owners keep an eye on their vehicle’s coolant levels and contact their dealer if it is consistently low.

Approximately 50,000 additional vehicles are being recalled in other markets.

RAM RECALLING 1.1 MILLION PICKUPS BECAUSE THEIR TALGATES MIGHT OPEN UNINTENTIONALLY

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu