'Devil' caught on camera pouring acid on car

There’s a demon on the loose in England who’s been spotted pouring acid on a car while wearing a devil mask and black wig.

The attack in the Gloucester town of St. Briavels was reportedly captured on security camera, and it wasn’t the only one.

There have been six similar acts of vandalism in the village of 1,000 residents over the past 18 months, and a 2,000 pounds ($2,600) reward is now being offered for information leading to the culprits.

John Hurley was the latest victim last month, when he found his Renault covered in the gel-like acid.

“Luckily I was aware of the previous attacks so as soon as I saw it I knew straight away what it was,” he told SWNS.

“If I hadn’t known and touched it, it would have been disastrous. I teach music and the acid would have damaged my fingers.”

The goo had stripped paint, corroded the windshield wipers and even dissolved a plastic spatula being used to try to take it off.

There was no evidence of who was responsible, but a neighbor whose Land Rover was previously damaged caught two suspects on video.

“One was a stout bald middle-aged man wearing glasses, accompanied by a tallish middle-aged woman who was wearing a devil's mask, black curly wig, a poncho and boots with a distinctive thick white sole,” the anonymous victim said.

The mask and wig were later discovered and are now in the hands of investigators.

Another resident’s security camera spotted someone wearing a hoodie pouring acid on their car, sparking fears that there is a gang or copycats behind the attacks.

"My wife or I could have easily disturbed them during the attack and been seriously injured or maimed for life."

Along with the vandalism, residents have also reported finding pornography that had been slipped into the mail slots of their homes and suspect that the two are related.

Acid attacks on people are a not uncommon occurrence in England, and recent changes to the law have reclassified such substances as weapons, which can lead to a six-month prison sentence for anyone even threatening to use them in that capacity.

