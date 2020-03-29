2020 Detroit Auto Show canceled due to coronavirus crisis

The 2020 North American International Auto Show scheduled for June has been canceled after the TCF center where the annual show is held was selected as a site for coronavirus relief efforts.

Due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was assessing several possible sites that could be used to place patients overflowing from hospitals nearing capacity.

This year's NAIAS was going to be Detroit's first auto show hosted in the summer following years of the international event taking place in January.

First reported by the Detroit Free Press Saturday afternoon, the major event's cancellation is only the latest casualty in a long list of sporting events, policy meetings and school schedules disrupted by COVID-19.

Ford, which would have filled a big role in the auto show this year, issued a statement saying they supported the decision to postpone.

"We fully support NAIAS organizers in their postponement. The health and safety of our community and those working throughout the industry is our top priority. We look forward to seeing the show’s return in 2021," said a company spokesperson.

Backed by financial assistance from FEMA, the Army Corps had assessed dozens of locations throughout the state as health officials prepped for another brutal week of confirmed coronavirus. Detroit has become the unofficial epicenter of the state's outbreak after confirming 1,377 of Michigan's total cases and 30 deaths.

This year's auto show was expected to be the city's big unveiling of autonomous technology being integrated with automobiles -- a focal point for many car companies in the city.

Prior to the NAIAS cancellation, several other international car shows in Switzerland and China also had been postponed due to the coronavirus.

