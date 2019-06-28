Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Tesla
Published

China Tesla fire caused by faulty battery module, report says

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 28Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 28

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 28 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Tesla has determined the cause of a dramatic fire that engulfed one of its cars in a Shanghai parking lot in April, and says the battery was to blame.

Reuters reports that the automaker posted the news to its Weibo social media account, explaining that it tracked the issue back to a faulty module in the battery pack of the Model S. Details on the fault were not shared, but Tesla said it found no system defect.

Security camera footage of the incident shows smoke coming from under the car before it bursts into flames. Teslas are powered by thousands of cells that are grouped into a number of modules, which varies with the size of the pack. There are sixteen of them in its 85 kilowatt-hour capacity battery, for example, according to Electrek.

The Model S and X, pictured above, use a floor-mounted battery pack.

The Model S and X, pictured above, use a floor-mounted battery pack. (Getty Images)

Tesla said in the post that it has sent an over the air software update for the Model S and X to revised the charge and thermal management settings “to help further protect the battery and improve battery longevity,” which it previously announced in May.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu