Chevrolet
Published

Chevrolet found another place to put bow ties on its cars

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
General Motors is thinking about branding its brakes like a steer.

(GM)

The automaker has filed a patent application for brake rotors that feature “decorative inserts,” Car and Driver reports.

The included illustrations show a rotor with several Chevrolet bow tie logos and the application describes a process to embed them “without adding prohibitive cost to the manufacturing process or compromising component quality.”

(GM)

It’s not clear what the main intent of the feature is, but some automakers have taken to adding trademarked images on many of their parts in an effort to encourage customers to buy authentic replacements directly from them and help fight counterfeiting.

Of course, something like this could show up on the options list alongside the painted brake calipers that are already on some models.

