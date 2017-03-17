Car thieves crash Shelby Mustang through dealership door

These car thieves had a great plan. At least the first half of one.

A couple of crooks busted into the Crossroads Ford dealership in Indian Trail, S.C., on March 7th looking to make off with a $100,000 Mustang Shelby GT350R sitting on the showroom floor, according to WSOCTV.

They managed to get it started and drive it into the service area, but then things took a turn for the worse.

Actually, security camera footage shows that they couldn’t make a turn, so they drove the low-riding sports car over an island between the lanes with the cardboard cutout of a person stuck to its grille.

That had to hurt.

They spent the next few minutes wandering around trying to figure out how to get the garage door opened, before they finally gave up and just smashed right through it.

They didn’t get very far, the damaged car was recovered this week after it was found parked behind a nearby business.

Police still don’t have any suspects and are asking the public for tips.

So, if you saw one like it driving around Indian Hills, give them a call. Or, if you’re looking for one like it with an interesting past, it’s not for sale again yet, but the repair work should be done soon.

----------

