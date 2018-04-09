Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Safety
Published

Car impaled by wood planks in shocking crash, but passengers survive

By Gary Gastelu, | Fox News
Four people had an âunbelievableâ escape from death after planks of timber skewered the small car they were travelling in when it collided with a fence yesterday (Sunday). See ROSS PARRY story RPYCRASH. Traffic police in West Yorkshire posted the shocking pictures of the wrecked vehicle on Twitter showing the damage of the car crash which happened in the Stourton area of Leeds. The officers said on Twitter: âFour of the luckiest people our officers have ever seen following an RTC. âUnbelievable how this did not result in multiple fatalities. Thankfully luck was on everybodyâs side this evening.â

Four people had an âunbelievableâ escape from death after planks of timber skewered the small car they were travelling in when it collided with a fence yesterday (Sunday). See ROSS PARRY story RPYCRASH. Traffic police in West Yorkshire posted the shocking pictures of the wrecked vehicle on Twitter showing the damage of the car crash which happened in the Stourton area of Leeds. The officers said on Twitter: âFour of the luckiest people our officers have ever seen following an RTC. âUnbelievable how this did not result in multiple fatalities. Thankfully luck was on everybodyâs side this evening.â (SWNS)

Police say four people are lucky to be alive after the car they were riding in smashed into a wood fence and was impaled by several planks and posts.

The accident occurred early Monday morning in Leeds, U.K., where the Volkswagen Golf left the road at a roundabout.

Planks pierced through the window and body of the compact VW.

Planks pierced through the window and body of the compact VW. (SWNS)

Images from the scene show the planks piercing through the front of the car and into the cabin.

The BBC reports that the 22-year-old driver sustained a serious head injury, but that he should be ok, while the other three passengers suffered only minor injuries.

West Yorkshire police tweeted “Unbelievable how this did not result in multiple fatalities. Thankfully luck was on everybody’s side this evening.”

Several people responded that accidents are a regular occurrence at the location and that the fence has been repaired many times, while one added that the scene looked like a game of Kerplunk.

Police are looking for witnesses as the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS AUTOS ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE NEWS

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor.