Last Update October 11, 2016

Cadillac ATS-V ready to attack the track

By | Fox News
ATS-V or M3?

That’s a new question compact luxury sports car shoppers will have to ask themselves now that Cadillac has unveiled the new high-performance 2016 ATS-V coupe and sedan.

Featuring a new style that includes larger grilles, a prominent vent in its carbon fiber hood, and rear spoiler, the ATS-V is powered by a new twin-turbocharged 3.6-liter V6 with 455 hp and 445 lb-ft of torque.

Caddy says that’s good for a sprint to 60 mph in 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 185 mph. Both figures are on par with the class benchmark BMW M3/M4.

A six-speed manual transmission is standard, and an eight-speed automatic optional, while all ATS-Vs come fitted with an active Magenetic Ride Control suspension, Brembo brakes and 16-way adjustable Recaro sport seats to compliment their improved handling.

Pricing has not been announced, but the outgoing larger, more powerful CTS-V lineup starts at $64,900, so the ATS-V should cost significantly less than that when it goes on sale in the spring.