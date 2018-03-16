Busch returns as 'Official Beer of NASCAR'

Move over Kurt and Kyle, there’s another Busch in NASCAR.

Busch beer has returned as the “Official Beer of NASCAR” after a two-decade absence, taking over the slot vacated by Coors Light at the end of last season.

The Budweiser-owned brand was NASCAR’s official beer sponsor from 1988-1997, followed by Budweiser itself through 2007.

The terms of the multi-year agreement were not revealed.

We are continuing to evolve our presence in NASCAR because we believe in the power and loyalty of NASCAR fans,” said Chelsea Phillips, Vice President, Value and Beyond Beer brands, Anheuser-Busch in a statement released on NASCAR.com.

“Returning as the Official Beer of NASCAR strengthens our deep-rooted history in the sport and will provide fans with even more opportunities to enjoy a crisp, cold Busch beer on race day,” Phillips said.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., a former Budweiser-sponsored driver, took to Twitter to welcome back the brand.

The deal will manifest itself with the Busch Pole Award, given out to the top qualifying driver across NASCAR’s three series at each race, starting in California this weekend, and to the driver who collects the most awards during the season.