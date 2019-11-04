Expand / Collapse search
The win put Force in contention for the season championship. (Sam Morris/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Racing
Published

Brittany Force sets NHRA speed record of 338.17 mph on way to Las Vegas win

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Force is fast.

(Sam Morris/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

NHRA Top Fuel driver Brittany Force set a new series speed record of 338.17 mph on her way to victory at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway event. The run came during Friday’s qualifying session when she crossed the line in 3.659 seconds.

Force went on to set a track elapsed time record of 3.652 seconds at 334.73 mph as she beat season points leader Steve Torrence in the final on Sunday for her second win of the year and tenth of her career.

The victory moved Force into second place in the season standings where she is in championship contention heading into the finale at Pomona, Calif. in two weeks.

(AP)

The Associated Press contributed to this report

