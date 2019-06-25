BMW M Next hybrid is a 21st Century M1 supercar that can drive itself

BMW’s next supercar will have a retro-futuristic look.

The M Next concept previews an upcoming plug-in hybrid sports car that combines modern styling with elements from the brand’s M1 of the 1970s. Its front end, profile and louvered rear window all inspired by the legendary supercar.

The M next previews a successor to the current i8, complete with similar scissor doors, and is powered by a four-cylinder turbocharged engine and two electric motors with a total output of 591 hp.

BMW says the carbon-fiber constructed coupe will be able to accelerate to 60 mph in 3 seconds and hit a top speed of 186 mph while providing up to 62 miles of all-electric range, a big jump from the i8’s 18-mile rating.

It will also be able to drive itself in Ease mode, while Boost mode is for when you want to take the dragster-style butterfly-grip steering “wheel” and have some fun.

The the latest M5 sports sedan, the M Next can be switched from all-wheel-drive to rear-wheel-drive to provide a more exciting dynamic experience as a new gyroscope-equipped cup holder keeps your drink from spilling in the turns.

Production plans for the M Next have not been revealed, but BMW head of development Klaus Frohlich said “we deliver on what we promise,” according to Autocar.