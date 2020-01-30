Bill Murray reliving 'Groundhog Day' for Jeep Super Bowl LIV ad, report says

It might be déjà vu all over again during the Super Bowl.

Actor Bill Murray was spotted in Woodstock, Ill., this week filming what appeared to be recreations of scenes from the 1993 classic “Groundhog Day” for a Jeep commercial that will run on Sunday, the Northwest Herald reported.

The Chicago area suburb stood in as the town of Punxsutawney, Pa., during the making of the comedy, which depicted a local TV meteorologist reliving the same day over and over again. According to the newspaper, Brian Doyle-Murray, who played the mayor of Punxsutawney, and “Needlenose Ned” actor Stephen Tobolowsky were also present.

Fiat Chrysler confirmed this week that it had purchased a commercial spot during the game for Jeep, but has not commented on the “Groundhog Day” report or shared any other details about the ad, however the Instagram account for the Murray family's William Murray Golf apparel company posted about the news.

The original film features a pivotal scene where Murray’s character (spoiler alert!) drives a red Chevy C10 pickup to an untimely end, and one just like it was seen on the set of the commercial.

The Jeep Gladiator pickup was recently introduced for the 2020 model year, so we can see how the story might play out this time.

