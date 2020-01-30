Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Jeep
Published

Bill Murray reliving 'Groundhog Day' for Jeep Super Bowl LIV ad, report says

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
2020 Jeep Gladiator Test DriveVideo

2020 Jeep Gladiator Test Drive

The 2020 Jeep Gladiator is the brand's first pickup in nearly three decades, and aims to offer a unique blend of off-road and heavy hauling capability. Fox News Autos editor Gary Gastelu brought it to the Monticello Motor Club to see if it lives up to the Jeep name.

It might be déjà vu all over again during the Super Bowl.

Murray starred in the 1993 comedy.

Murray starred in the 1993 comedy. (Columbia Pictures/Getty Images)

Actor Bill Murray was spotted in Woodstock, Ill., this week filming what appeared to be recreations of scenes from the 1993 classic “Groundhog Day” for a Jeep commercial that will run on Sunday, the Northwest Herald reported.

The Chicago area suburb stood in as the town of Punxsutawney, Pa., during the making of the comedy, which depicted a local TV meteorologist reliving the same day over and over again. According to the newspaper, Brian Doyle-Murray, who played the mayor of Punxsutawney, and “Needlenose Ned” actor Stephen Tobolowsky were also present.

FOX NEWS AUTOS TEST: 2020 JEEP GLADIATOR

Fiat Chrysler confirmed this week that it had purchased a commercial spot during the game for Jeep, but has not commented on the “Groundhog Day” report or shared any other details about the ad, however the Instagram account for the Murray family's William Murray Golf apparel company posted about the news.

The original film features a pivotal scene where Murray’s character (spoiler alert!) drives a red Chevy C10 pickup to an untimely end, and one just like it was seen on the set of the commercial.

The Jeep Gladiator pickup was recently introduced for the 2020 model year, so we can see how the story might play out this time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu