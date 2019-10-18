The high-performance Aston Martin DBX SUV packs heat ... in a gun cabinet

Aston Martin is putting plenty of firepower into its first SUV.

The DBX, set to debut in December, is powered by a 542 hp twin-turbocharged V8 that promises race track performance coupled with off-road capability and a long list of accessories to accommodate a variety of recreational activities.

One of them is a gun cabinet, which can be paired with a custom shooting stick. Images of the option have not been released, but competitor Land Rover has previously offered a special edition Range Rover equipped with a Holland & Holland box.

For animal lovers, the DBX can also be had with a Dog pack that includes a partition, a bed, a bumper guard to protect it from scratches and a portable dog washer, while a leather-upholstered child seat is available.

There’s also a Snow pack that comes with a ski rack, ski bag and boot warmer, and an Event pack with chairs, a picnic basket, hamper and umbrella storage – it is a British automaker, after all.

Aston Martin promises the DBX will be able to corner and brake like its sports cars and hit a top speed in excess of 180 mph. Prices have not been announced, but are expected to start in the neighborhood of $200,000.

