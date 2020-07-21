Are you lovin' this McDonald's Ford Econoline van?

Who’s ready for a burger run?

A rare McDonald’s Ford van is currently for sale on a classic car site.

The black 1986 Econoline features McDonald’s logos on the body and upholstery, but not because its original owner was a Big Mac fanatic.

According to The Truth About Cars, the van was one of a fleet built to help service the Ronald McDonald House organization, which provides housing near hospitals and other assistance for families of children undergoing medical treatment.

The vehicles were built by the same custom van company in a variety of colors and configurations, however, they all featured the same graphic design.

This one is located in Arizona and has a velour interior with three rows of seating. It’s powered by a 302 cubic-inch V8 and the seller says it is rust-free with 68,576 miles on the odometer.

A price isn’t listed, but the van was previously offered on Ebay for $4,250.

