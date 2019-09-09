American racing driver Juan Manuel Correa put in medically-induced coma following crash

American racing driver Juan Manuel Correa has been placed in a medically-induced coma after suffering complications from an accident that claimed the life of fellow Formula Two racer Anthoine Hubert on Aug 31.

The 20-year-old collided with Hubert at an estimated 160 mph after the Frenchman’s car lost control, crashed into a barrier and bounced into the path of Correa on the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium.

MORE RACING NEWS FROM FOX NEWS AUTOS

Correa broke both legs and injured his spine in the accident, but later developed Acute Respiratory Failure, which required the procedure. His parents said in a statement he is in critical but stable condition in a London hospital.

“First of all, on behalf of our son we wish to thank everyone within and outside the motorsports community for the wonderful and caring get well wishes that we have received, as well as messages for a speedy recovery," they wrote in an update to his fans. "We are confident that Juan Manuel will review them all himself once he is back in charge of his social media account."

Correa was competing in his first season for the Suber Junior team and is also a development driver for the Alfa Romeo Racing Formula One team.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP