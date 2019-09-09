Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Correa was racing for the Sauber Junior team. (Andrea Diodato/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Racing
Published

American racing driver Juan Manuel Correa put in medically-induced coma following crash

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 9Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 9

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 9 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

American racing driver Juan Manuel Correa has been placed in a medically-induced coma after suffering complications from an accident that claimed the life of fellow Formula Two racer Anthoine Hubert on Aug 31.

(Sauber Junior)

The 20-year-old collided with Hubert at an estimated 160 mph after the Frenchman’s car lost control, crashed into a barrier and bounced into the path of Correa on the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium.

MORE RACING NEWS FROM FOX NEWS AUTOS

Correa broke both legs and injured his spine in the accident, but later developed Acute Respiratory Failure, which required the procedure. His parents said in a statement he is in critical but stable condition in a London hospital.

(Andrea Diodato/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

“First of all, on behalf of our son we wish to thank everyone within and outside the motorsports community for the wonderful and caring get well wishes that we have received, as well as messages for a speedy recovery," they wrote in an update to his fans. "We are confident that Juan Manuel will review them all himself once he is back in charge of his social media account."

Correa was competing in his first season for the Suber Junior team and is also a development driver for the Alfa Romeo Racing Formula One team.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu