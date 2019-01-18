Amazon's hit show returns with comically confusing ad campaign

The third season of Amazon Prime Video’s “The Grand Tour” premiered on Friday with an advertising campaign that appears to be as clever as its stars.

It heralds the return of “Amazon’s Hit Car Show” with the social media hashtag #amazonshitcarshow and befuddled looks on the faces of its hosts.

The internet doesn’t quite know what to make of it, either, if Twitter debates are anything to go by, but the program has long been known for its self-effacing and often rude humor, and many of its fans appear to be in on the well-crafted if juvenile gag.

Nevertheless, it did bring back memories of one of the most massive hashtag fails of all time, when singer Susan Boyle’s 2012 album was initially promoted in a tweet that included #susanalbumparty, which was later deleted.

Regardless of how viewers feel about it, “The Grand Tour” is Amazon’s most-watched program worldwide and such a big hit for the platform that it just renewed it for two more seasons. It's also developing additional standalone programs for each of its stars, Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond.

One big change coming to “The Grand Tour” for season four is that it will focus on travel adventures and eliminate its signature studio segments, which include debates about car news, interviews with celebrities and interaction with an audience, much like the host's previous show "Top Gear" does on the BBC. Hammond explained the change to Road & Track, suggesting it was a data-driven decision.

"We could go further on those adventures and do more. Amazon, of course, can also plug into finding out exactly what people like and respond to, which is great to know because we want to deliver the show that people want,” he said.

