Amazing photos bring toy cars to life with just 1 computer trick

These stunning action shots of cars being driven on and off-road were created using toys cars and miniature scenery.

Benedek Lampert is a miniature expert and spent days working with tiny motors to design hyper-realistic shots of Skoda cars.

He said: "My goal with these pictures is to create dynamic and spectacular images.

"As these methods are somewhat difficult to create or present in the real life scenarios, I make and try to project them on a simple table."

Apart from adding headlights, Benedek avoids Photoshop and manipulation completely.

The 24-year-old from Hungary first started toy photography in 2016 and went viral with a stunning set of LEGO Star Wars scenes.

Benedek said: "My love on toy photography made it possible for me to make miniature worlds."

"I do what I love and am passionate about my work."