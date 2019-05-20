Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Photographer is famous for hyper-realistic images. (SWNS)

AUTO
Published

Amazing photos bring toy cars to life with just 1 computer trick

By Joey McCarthy | SWNS
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 20Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 20

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 20 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

These stunning action shots of cars being driven on and off-road were created using toys cars and miniature scenery.

(SWNS)

Benedek Lampert is a miniature expert and spent days working with tiny motors to design hyper-realistic shots of Skoda cars.

He said: "My goal with these pictures is to create dynamic and spectacular images.

(SWNS)

"As these methods are somewhat difficult to create or present in the real life scenarios, I make and try to project them on a simple table."

Apart from adding headlights, Benedek avoids Photoshop and manipulation completely.

"As these methods are somewhat difficult to create or present in the real life scenarios, I make and try to project them on a simple table."

— Benedek Lampert

The 24-year-old from Hungary first started toy photography in 2016 and went viral with a stunning set of LEGO Star Wars scenes.

Benedek said: "My love on toy photography made it possible for me to make miniature worlds."

(SWNS)

"I do what I love and am passionate about my work."