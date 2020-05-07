5-year-old Utah car 'thief' gets ride in Lamborghini

That’ll teach him. Or not.

A 5-year-old Utah boy, who made headlines this week for taking his parents' Dodge Journey for a ride in the hopes of reaching California to buy a Lamborghini, has gotten to take a spin in one of the Italian exotics, but not behind the wheel.

Adrian Zamarripa was pulled over while going 32 mph on a highway in Ogden on Monday by cops who thought he was a drunk driver until they approached the vehicle. Apparently, his mother had refused to buy him a Lamborghini, so he decided to take matters in his own hands, despite only having $3 in his wallet.

He’d grabbed the SUV while his babysitting sister was napping and made it over three miles before he was caught without incident or injury and not issued a citation.

Jeremy Nevis, a Lamborghini owner from Orem, was so impressed by Zamarripa’s effort that he brought his $250,000 Huracan by on Wednesday to give him a ride.

I don’t want to condone kids taking cars and getting in trouble and breaking the law, but the success principles that he displayed were magnificent to me," Neves told Fox 13.

Zamarippa technically broke a few more laws by riding on his sister's lap without a seatbelt in the passenger seat of the two-seat coupe, but police apparently let it slide again.

And while he’s been given some extra chores around the house as punishment, things might even get more exciting for him soon. Fox 13 reports that an unnamed company in California has invited to fly him out to actually drive a Lamborghini under supervision.

