3D-printed motorcycle is like nothing you've seen...yet

3D-printing outfit BigRep has unveiled a motorcycle built using its additive manufacturing technology.

The futuristic composite Nera E-Bike was constructed from just 15 parts, and features airless tires that were also printed with a matrix design to provide cushioning. Other flexible parts incorporated into the design replace a traditional suspension system.

The electric motorcycle weighs just 132 pounds and is fully functional, with a motor installed in its rear wheel and batteries hidden within its trim bodywork.

Don’t grab your helmet yet, though, because it’s only a proof of concept, but as costs come down and the speed of the process increases, a production bike like it could be possible in the coming years.

3D-PRINTED WHEELS ARE VERY TWISTED METAL