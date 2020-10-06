2002 Chevy Monte Carlo Dale Earnhardt Intimidator edition driven 10-miles goes up for auction

This is some kind of keepsake.

A 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS Intimidator with just 10 miles on it has been put up for auction on BringATrailer.com.

The special edition coupe was created as a tribute to Dale Earnhardt, who was known as The Intimidator and died from injuries sustained in a crash at the 2001 Daytona 500.

Chevy offered 3,333 cars with the appearance package, which included Earnhardt’s signature black, red and silver paint scheme, #3 decals with his signature on the roof pillars, rear spoiler, unique wheels and a special instrument cluster.

Unlike Earnhardt’s race car, the Monte Carlo SS is front-wheel-drive with a 200 hp V6 and four-speed automatic transmission.

The standard Monte Carlo SS lost a Car and Driver comparison test to the Ford Mustang GT and Dodge Stratus R/T when new and was praised for its comfort more than its performance.

Bidding for the car runs through Oct. 12 and as of this writing stands at $12,000, which is about what well-used examples go for. However, one with 36 miles on the odometer was sold at a Barrett-Jackson auction in 2015 for $29,700.

