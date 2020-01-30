1971 Datsun 240Z sold for record $310,000

And some people think Tesla's stock price is crazy.

A 1971 Datsun 240Z was sold this week on the Bring A Trailer auction website for an astonishing $310,000.

The price was the highest ever paid for the model on the website, destroying a record of $124,240 set in June 2019.

The Racing Green coupe was purchased new for $3,757 by a Datsun dealer and remained in the family until his son passed away last year. It still has its factory-installed inline-6-cylinder engine, four-speed manual transmission and brown leather interior. The only major modification was the installation of an electronic ignition system by the dealer who acquired it from the family and offered it for auction.

Although it has 21,750 miles on the odometer, it has been meticulously maintained and Hagerty insurance valuation information analyst James Hewitt called it “the most original Datsun 240Z in existence.” Nevertheless, concours-quality examples have an average sale price closer to $60,000, so the market for first-generation 240Zs seems to be heating up.

“Early production examples, low miles survivors, and unrestored cars all seem to really motivate bidders on our site, and this one just had that special extra appeal for a handful of BaT buyers,“ Bring A Trailer CEO Randy Nonnenberg told Hagerty.

