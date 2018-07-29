'I'm racist as f---': Canadian man caught on camera threatening Indian couple

A Canadian man was reportedly charged after he appeared to shout he'd kill an Indian couple's children during a confrontation in a Walmart parking lot.

The white man, only identified by CBC News as a 47-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ontario, appeared in a video posted to YouTube by user Patryk Laszczuk, who said his co-worker filmed the incident on Friday around 1 p.m.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

According to Laszczuk, the confrontation started over a parking spot in the lot of the Walmart Supercentre in Stoney Creek. The man is seen getting into his silver pick-up truck, while the Indian man says, "What kind of example are you setting for your children?"

The person behind the camera, who Laszczuk said was the Indian man's wife, walks toward the driver's car, seemingly to capture his license plate number, when he apparently hits her.

"Get out of the way! Get out of the way!" the driver shouts toward the couple, before the man appears to grab the driver's arm.

"You put your f---ing hands on me I will break your leg," the driver shouts. The man tells him to "stop it," to which the driver says: "You're the one trying to harass me I'm driving away!"

"I'm trying to harass you? You want me to go to my country?" the man asks the driver. "I'm a Canadian citizen."

"Show me. Prove it. I don't believe you," the driver exclaims. He then appears to mock the Indian man's accent, and says, "You don't talk like a Canadian."

The man, Laszczuk told the news outlet, is a Canadian citizen, as is his wife, and moved from Indian seven or eight years ago.

The situation gets more heated as the driver of the truck tells the man: "I'm racist as f--k. I don't like you. I don't like her. I would kill your children first."

The video soon cuts off as the driver leaves the area as both parties continue to shout at each other.

Lasczcuk said he posted the video online so the truck driver could be "brought to justice."

"I was horrified," he told CBC. "That's disgusting, whether it's a fight or not, that's disgusting."

The Hamilton Police Service did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The man was reportedly charged after the encounter with threatening death, dangerous driving and failing to remain at the scene of an accident. The news outlet reported the incident is being reviewed as a possible hate crime.